KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Investigation continues after two people taken to hospital following Carlow Town incident
It happened yesterday afternoon
Two people were taken to St Luke’s Hospital from Carlow Town yesterday.
Gardaí say they’re investigating a public order incident that happened on Granby Row at about 4pm.
A scene there was sealed off while two men were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries details of which have not yet been confirmed.
Enquiries are understood to be continuing this morning.