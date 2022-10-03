KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Investigations continue into Saturday morning’s fire in Kilkenny city
Gardaí are awaiting the results of a technical examination
Investigations are continuing into a fire in Kilkenny city early on Saturday morning.
Three people were rescued from a building as the local fire service dealt with a small blaze which broke out in a nearby commercial premises on Guard Lane.
Gardaí say the matter is still under investigation as they await the results of a technical examination.
Anyone who was in the area and say anything out of the ordinary is being asked to get in touch with the city station.