Investigations continue into Saturday morning’s fire in Kilkenny city

Investigations are continuing into a fire in Kilkenny city early on Saturday morning.

Three people were rescued from a building as the local fire service dealt with a small blaze which broke out in a nearby commercial premises on Guard Lane.

GardaĆ­ say the matter is still under investigation as they await the results of a technical examination.

Anyone who was in the area and say anything out of the ordinary is being asked to get in touch with the city station.