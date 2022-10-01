Three people rescued after a fire broke out in Kilkenny City this morning

Three people have been rescued from a building in Kilkenny after a fire broke in the city this morning.

It happened at around 6:30 this morning after a small fire broke out in a building located beside a commercial premises on Guard Lane.

Kilkenny Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

Gardai in Kilkenny says all buildings in the area have now been deemed safe.

The people who were rescued did not sustain any injuries in the incident

They’re appealling for witnessess and can be contacted on 056 7775000.