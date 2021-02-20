Ireland’s first mass vaccination centre starts operating today

The country’s first mass vaccination centre is up and running today – with more than a thousand over 85s set to receive their first Covid jab over the next few hours.

Dozens of smaller GP practices are coming together at the Helix in DCU to administer the Pfizer and Moderna doses.

It’s expected 5,000 older patients will get their vaccine at the centre in the weeks ahead – with other hubs in Cork and Galway to start operating soon.

Locally, Cillín Hill in Kilkenny and the Barrow Centre at IT Carlow have both been listed as vaccination centres by the HSE.

However, neither venue has signed off on a deal with the Health Service Executive, as reported here.

Dr Ray Walley, national GP advisor to the HSE on Covid, says the centres will be used nationwide will help in the vaccine rollout:

“It’s a very exciting day. This system was put in place for practices with less than 200 patients aged over 70. This allows practices to provide a service which will be fully and appropriately resourced in a safe, well-ventilated manner. It means more than a thousand over 85s can be vaccinated by their own GPs and practice teams.”