No deal agreed with Cillín Hill to host mass vaccination centre

Neither of the local venues announced as mass vaccination centres for Carlow and Kilkenny have agreed a deal with the HSE.

A press release from the health minister yesterday listed Cillín Hill and the Seven Oaks Hotel as the locations where mass vaccination centres would be set up to rollout the Cvoid-19 jabs to the general population.

It’s emerged today that Seven Oaks Hotel is only one of several locations being looked at in Carlow town

And while the HSE has confirmed it is not looking at any other locations in Kilkenny city, KCLR understands that no deal has been done with the venue to host the centre.

Talks with the HSE are believed to be at an advanced stage but a final deal has yet to be agreed and signed off.