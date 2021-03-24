Ireland’s longest greenway’s being launched today as similar projects in Carlow and Kilkenny lag behind

Ireland’s longest greenway is being officially launched today in the midlands.

€12 million has been spent developing the 130-kilometer track, which runs along the Royal Canal through Kildare, Meath, Westmeath, and Longford.

It comes after the opening date of the Kilkenny Greenway’s been pushed back, with the local track now not set to open until Spring 2023. (Read about that here).

While the focus in Carlow is back on some level of a Blueway along the Barrow. (More on that here and here).

But the CEO of Waterways Ireland, John McDonagh, hopes the Midlands route can become a popular attraction for people from Kilkenny, Carlow, and beyond once restrictions on movement are eased.

For more on that project, see here