Waterways Ireland preparing a planning submission to Carlow County Council re Barrow Navigation

Waterways Ireland says it’s developed a five-year maintenance plan for the Barrow Navigation and is preparing a planning submission to Carlow County Council seeking permission to undertake the work.

It’s after councillors this week sought a return to the drawing board for some sort of an upgrade to the route, with local businesses people adding their voices to that plea on KCLR yesterday. (Read about that here).

Waterways Ireland also says work’s progressing on the 46km Barrow Blueway in Kildare and Laois which is expected to be completed next year.