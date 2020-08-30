Irish couple living in Australia to appear before court over alleged stabbing incident

An Irishman believed to be from Kilkenny will face court tomorrow charged after another man was allegedly stabbed at a Randwick unit overnight.

Emergency services were called to the unit on Young Street about 8.40pm (Saturday 29 August 2020), after reports of an altercation.

Officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command attended and found a 30-year-old man suffering stab wounds to his head and body, with his ear partially severed.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he has undergone surgery. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

A second man, aged 23, was found nearby in Botany Street with an arm injury and was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital for treatment.

The two men – who are known to each other – were involved in a physical altercation following an argument, before the older man was allegedly stabbed.

A crime scene was established with detectives commencing an investigation.

Following inquiries, a 26-year-old Irish woman was arrested at the unit and taken to Maroubra Police Station, along with the younger man after he was discharged from hospital.

She has been charged and remains before the courts.

The man has now been charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been refused bail to appear at Waverley Local Court tomorrow (Monday 31 August 2020).

Inquiries are continuing.