Irish Open preparations underway at Mount Juliet Estate in Co Kilkenny as a major event sponsor’s revealed

The Irish Open returns to Co Kilkenny this Summer and a major new sponsor’s been revealed.

The golfing event runs from 29th June to 3rd July at Mount Juliet Estate with global biotechnology company Horizon Therapeutics the title sponsor.

It means the prize fund’s now in the region of €6million.

Director of Golf at the local facility Matt Sandercock has been telling our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin about it on KCLR Live today.

