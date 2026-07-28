Junior Housing Minister John Cummins has officially opened two new social housing developments in South Kilkenny.

Sixteen A-rated homes were unveiled at Abbeymount in Ferrybank, while a further 25 homes were opened at Church View in Kilmacow, 13 of them allocated for social housing.

The developments were welcomed by local councillors, officials and residents, with the Minister saying they represent another important step in delivering much-needed homes across Kilkenny.

KCLR News was at the event and spoke to the Minister and other stakeholders and you can listen to them below:

Here are some photos from both openings yesterday at Abbeymount and Church View.

Funded by the News Reporting Scheme, thanks to Coimisiún na Meán.

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