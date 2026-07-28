Junior Housing Minister John Cummins says new planning exemptions will make it easier for homeowners to improve and adapt their properties.

The changes which took effect yesterday include larger rear extensions, external insulation, roof lights, bike and bin storage, and the option to build a 45-square-metre dwelling at the rear of a home.

He says the measures cut red tape and give homeowners more flexibility without needing planning permission.

There are concerns about how the cabins can be rented and the fear it would leave tenants with little protection:

Speaking at the opening of two social housing developments in Kilkenny yesterday, he told KCLR News those people will be protected.

“First, developers and landlords can’t avail of this exemption. It is only for owner-occupiers, so there are strict terms and conditions that are attaching to the exemption and my message to anybody who’s looking to avail of the exemption is to make sure that they are able to comply with all of the conditions that the property that they are building or installing is up to building regulations and building control standards. It won’t be suitable in every circumstance,”

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