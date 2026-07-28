It’s been three years since the launch of Carlow Town’s first dedicated bus service.

The CW1 and CW2 routes were officially launched on 27th July 2023, with services beginning three days later.

The yellow buses have since become a familiar sight, carrying an average of almost 1,100 passenger journeys every day.

Cathaoirleach Tommy Kinsella says its a wonderful service..

“I couldn’t believe that it’s there three years, but it was a very, very welcome service and it’s been used very well. I believe there’s up to 1,100 people benefiting from it every day. So, long may it continue and, maybe with that there’s talk that it might be extended or that, so that would be great news for the people around Carlow.”

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