Irish Water Announce Upgrades for Carlow & Kilkenny

Monday 27th May

Four local wastewater treatment plants are set for an upgrade with a million euro spend between them.

600 thousand of this will go on facilities in Ballyragget & Ballyhale-Knocktopher. The remaining 400 thousand will be spent on the wastewater plants in Borris & Rathoe.

The works form part of Irish Water’s nationwide plan and will be carried out with the county councils. The upgrades are due to start within the coming months & completion is expected by 2021.

They include improvements to the inlet works, storm water management & sludge treatment & storage.