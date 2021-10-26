Irish Water hope to make a decision by week end re boil notice in Borris

Irish Water says it’ll make a decision in the coming days on the boil notice it issued last week for Borris.

About 560 households and businesses in the county Carlow area are impacted by the ruling issued on Wednesday.

The utility today told KCLR News that technical teams are still testing and reviewing results, as well as carrying out checks at the plant. Depending on the results and having consulted with the HSE, they hope to make a decision later this week.

Chef at the Stephouse Hotel Alan Foley has been telling KCLR that the current situation makes things a bit more difficult in the kitchen in particular, “Obviously it’s an inconvenience for the hotel, you know, if you’re to use it in-house from a kitchen point of view the water has to be boiled has to rolling boil for a minimum of one minute and then cooled, we go through huge quantities of cold water here whether it’s just washing vegetables or washing potatoes, it’s just something you take for granted I think, you just turn on the cold tap, even for a glass of water”.

Meanwhile, Irish Water says it’s working closely with Carlow County Council to lift the notice as soon as it is safe to do so. Updates will be available on their Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. Further information in relation to the Boil Water Notice is available from https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/