Irish Water warn of drought conditions already heading into warm Bank Holiday weekend

Local water levels are as low now as they were by July in the 2018 drought.

There was a major outage due to a burst main affecting more than 2-thousand people in Eastern County Carlow yesterday.

But Irish water is saying that if we want to preserve our supply over this summer then we need to conserve water now.

Irish Water’s James O’Toole says we’re already at very low levels like we saw two years ago.

We are being told that we have to cut out using the power-hoses, paddling pools, and garden hoses to protect our water supply over the summer.

With no significant rainfall expected for the next couple of weeks the message is to try and use less water now or we won’t have it later.