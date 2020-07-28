IT Carlow enthusiastic about appointment of independent director to speed up merger process

The President of Carlow IT says they are looking forward to the acceleration of its merger with Waterford IT to create a long awaited Technological University for the South East

An independent Director has been appointed to speed up the process.

Former Higher Education Authority CEO Tom Boland will chair a consortium of staff from both colleges, with ‘significant progress’ expected from the government by the end of the year.

President of IT Carlow Patricia Mulcahy says, “We are delighted to confirm that Tom Boland will be working with the two Institutes as Programme Executive Director for the TUSEI project. We enthusiastically welcome his appointment and we look forward to accelerating the TU designation process building upon the considerable work completed to date.

“We are very appreciative of the continued support of the Government and Minister Harris for this vitally important project.”