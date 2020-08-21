“It wasn’t intentional, I wasn’t to know & I acted in good faith” says Kilkenny councillor who attended Oireactas Golf Society dinner

The Vice Chairman of Kilkenny County Council has apologised for his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

Martin Brett was among 80 people at the function on Wednesday night & says “I was there as a guest, I was on holidays for a couple of days, we played golf”

He adds “I was a guest for the Oireachtas Golf Society and I suppose, to put it in context, I was informed that the whole operation was totally compliant with all guidelines etc, I had no problem then because that’s what was said, it appears that may not be the case now and if that be the case I unreservedly apologise for any upset in any way, shape or form, it wasn’t intentional, I wasn’t to know and I acted in good faith”.

It comes as Senator Jerry Buttimer has announced his decision to resign as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, for attending the golf dinner.

Earlier we reported that Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary had given his resignation to the Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

EU Trade Commissioner, Kilkenny man Phil Hogan, is also reported to have been at the event (as we reported here) but efforts to contact him have so far proved unsuccessful.