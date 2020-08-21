EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan reported to be among group of 80 people who attended indoor Oireachtas event on Wednesday

UPDATE 8:04am – Dara Calleary resigning from Cabinet over Clifden event.

====

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan reportedly attended an Oireachtas Golf Society event in Co Galway on Wednesday night.

The Kilkenny man is said to have been among the 80 people present — despite the public health guidelines which say only 50 people are allowed to attend an indoor gathering.

Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer has also apologised for attending as has Dara Callery – but Rise TD Paul Murphy said the Agriculture Minister’s position is in jeopardy & is calling for him to give a clearer explanation of what happened.

Before details of the story emerged, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says it’s wouldn’t be advisable to hold a function with that many people:

He said “Six people in a group can go to a restaurant and sit at a table together, clearly in the context of the guidance that has come out his week, we would not want 80 people gathering inside at any event but we don’t know the details of the specific event”.