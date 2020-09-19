It’s a case of ‘Eyes Down’ as bingo participation surges in Carlow & Kilkenny

Once a staple of local radio as well as every community and parish hall across the country, Bingo has seen something of a come-back in recent times.

Many went loco for the numbers game as larger venues hosted a more up-to-date version of the classic.

But with regular socialising on hold due to Covid-19 restrictions it’s gone through a bit of a reconfiguration with a number of groups & organisations now using the popular format as a fundraising tool. Only now for most you need a car to take part as many do it drive-in style!

There’s weekly bingo such as on Thursday evenings at the City Lime Works on John Street in Kilkenny City in aid of Cois Nore Kilkenny

You’ll also find a Saturday session in Ballon …

While earlier this evening (Saturday, 19 September) the action was also at Graignamanagh GAA Club and tomorrow it’s in Kilmanagh …

Then there are occasional outings, like the one organised by Relay for Life Kilkenny …

… and Killeshin GAA …

… as well as St Martin’s GAA …

While fans of O’Loughlin Gaels Camogie Club should pencil 30th of October into their diary:

These are merely a sample of what you can expect locally with more venues & dates popping up.

Also, while the objective of much of the above is to fundraise & provide some fun, please remember to participate in such events responsibly (for anybody with an issue please check out Gamblers Anonymous Ireland) and adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, the most up-to-date can be found here.