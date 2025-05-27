This Saturday promises to be a huge day for Kilkenny supporters with a double-header of top-class GAA action at UPMC Nowlan Park.

First up, Kilkenny face Waterford in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship, throwing in at 12:30pm. That match will be followed by the O’Neills.com All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final between Kilkenny and Tipperary, with throw-in at 3:00pm.

The camogie game will be live on KCLR, proudly brought to you by Crown Hair and Beauty, Kilkenny, while the U20 All-Ireland Final will also be live on KCLR, thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling.

Kilkenny Camogie manager Tommy Shefflin spoke to Eddie Scally on Full Time on KCLR, highlighting just how important Saturday’s clash is:

“It’s a huge game for us. Then the following week we have to go to Dublin—we’re already going up there twice. We beat them in the league and the Leinster Championship, so they’re going to be hurting.

Saturday is massive for us because if we don’t win, we’re under serious pressure going to Dublin, and then we’ve Galway at home in the last game.

So this is really a game to see where we’re at. It’s huge. If we had the support of the public, it would be brilliant for the girls.”

Let’s #ParkThePark

Ahead of Saturday’s double-header, KCLR is getting behind #ParkThePark—we want to see UPMC Nowlan Park packed with black and amber! Let’s show our teams what the black and amber army is all about.

Get your tickets now from the usual outlets and back both the Camogie and U20 Hurling teams in person.

And if you can’t make it to the games, don’t worry—you can hear both games live is on KCLR.