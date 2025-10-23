World famous Irish dancing Gardiner Brothers have been hailing their visit to the Kilkenny / Tipperary border.

Michael and Matthew, who were born in the US to Irish parents, are known across the globe for their take on our traditional footsteps which they are filmed doing to various types of music.

We revealed earlier this week how the Gardiner Brothers last weekend took their dancing to the front of the Church of the Assumption in Callan where they also visited The Steppes Bar, once owned by their great grandfather Jack Gardiner, met with their well-known hurling cousins, stopped by Fennelly’s which they have ties too as well.

In a social media posting they outlined some more and what it meant to them – see their Facebook page here.