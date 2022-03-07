“It’s the hardest moment when you wake up and see the bombs around you” says Ukrainian woman who’s arrived in Kilkenny

More than 60 pledges of accommodation and vacant properties have been made from people in Carlow and Kilkenny already to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Irish Red Cross is working with the Irish Refugee Protection Programme when it comes to accomodating people here.

They are using a Register of Pledges and inviting locals to log their details via the Red Cross website if you’re in a position to help out. (See here).

Meanwhile, families have already started to arrive locally with an extended family of ten, including a two-year-old child.

They’re currently being accommodated in Springhill Court Hotel in Kilkenny.

