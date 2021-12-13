Jewellery and cash taken in three Co Carlow burglaries over the weekend

Weekend burglaries in Carlow under investigation by Gardaí.

One break-in happened at a house in Ballytarsna, Nurney on Friday when a window to the rear of the building was forced open.

The house was entered and a sum of cash was taken.

On Saturday, two gold wedding bands and a gold engagement ring were taken from a house on the Croppy Road in Myshall.

It happened between 1pm and 6:30pm.

Also on Saturday more jewellery was taken from a house in Forge Meadows, Ballon.

An engagement ring, gold wedding ring, gold chain, two antique going coins and an Apple iPad were among the items to go missing.

Anybody with information should contact their local Garda station.

Meanwhile, an investigation’s underway into an early morning car blaze in Carlow (see here) while Kilkenny gardaí are looking into a spate of burglaries and thefts across the county (see here).