Gardaí investigating spate of recent burglaries and thefts across Kilkenny

The incidents happened in Ballyragget, Piltown, Mooncoin and Owning

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding a number of burglaries and thefts that happened at points across the county in recent days.

Between 2pm and 8pm last Thursday (9th December) a house in Whitechurch, Piltown, was entered via a bedroom window.

Some time from 4pm that afternoon and 9:30am Friday (10th December), a window at the side of a house in Ballincur South was forced open.

Added to those, a number of tools/machinery was taken from a truck parked in a yard in Owning between 5pm on Thursday and 7am on Friday.  The haul includes Stihl Leaf Blower and three Stihl chainsaws, between them worth €1,400.

While a caravan went missing from Glenvale, Ballyragget, between Friday and Saturday.

The single-axis vehicle bore the inscription ‘Bright or Brighter’ on its side.

Anybody with information on any of the above should contact their local garda station.

 

 

