Jive with your junk in Kilkenny as silenced ‘singing bins’ back with musical messaging

You can now jive with your junk in Kilkenny City. New singing bins are offering a range of musical messages again after being vandalised last week, within just one day of being installed for a four-week trial. Gardai say their investigations continue into damage sustained to the electrics of the two which are on The Parade, but both are now back in action, with a third on the Canal Walk.

Singing Bin at Kilkenny Castle, image by Edwina Grace

Anne Marie Shortall’s with the environment department of the county council and she’s told KCLR News “That was very disappointing but they were repaired very soon so that we could run with the campaign again and get them back up and running so thankfully there hasn’t been any damage since”. She explains that the bins were added to the streetscape as “The idea was that it was a fun initiative to promote the anti-litter you know Keep Kilkenny Beautiful and to introduce a fun way of bringing a bit of joy to the streets of Kilkenny and so far it’s been taking very well with kids seen dancing on The Parade when they receive a musical award when they place litter in the musical bins”. If you come across one in use, you’re asked to take a photo and post to your social media tagging Kilkenny County Council and use these hashtags:

Their workings will be reviewed after the month-long initiative with a view to a possible roll-out to other parts of the City or even the County.

Who knows, you could find yourself dancing in the streets – like the crew from Vesper: