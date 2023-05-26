John McGuinness launches attack on potential election rival over SETU claims

John McGuinness has launched an attack on potential general election rival David Fitzgerald.

The current Mayor of Kilkenny told KCLR this week that local TDs weren’t doing enough to secure an SETU campus in Kilkenny.

He said he was disappointed at the lack of concrete plans to date or even any proposals in the five-year Strategic Plan launch earlier this week.

But Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan has announced he’s not running for election and Deputy McGuinness says Cllr Fitzgerald is gunning for the seat.

And he says the Mayor doesn’t know what he’s talking about: ”I’m surprised by his ignorance of just how much has gone on behind the scenes.”

Deputy McGuinness told The Way It Is he’s speaking regularly with all the stakeholders including the University President and the Higher Education Minister who’ve both assured him Kilkenny will get an SETU Campus.