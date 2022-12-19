KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Judicial review lodged in High Court for An Bord Pleanala decision for mast in Kells village
A judicial review of the decision by An Bord Pleanala to approve a mast for Kells village has been lodged with the High Court.
Last month up to 60 locals opposed to the Eir mast in the heart of their village turned out in opposition.
Now it’s emerged that an application has been lodged with the High Court for a judicial review.