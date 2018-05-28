Junior Minister won’t resist new abortion legislation

Junior Minister John Paul Phelan says he will not try to prevent abortion legislation going through the Dáil.

The local Deputy voted No in Friday’s referendum which was passed by a landslide vote of 66% to 34% nationally, and 63.5 to 36.5% locally.

The Taoiseach has said he hopes to have new legislation enacted before the end of the year.

And speaking to KCLR News, Junior Minister Phelan says he, for one, won’t be putting up any resistance.