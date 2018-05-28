Kathleen Funchion hits out at HSE as she awaits meeting about local Department of Psychiatry
Kathleen Funchion was the only woman elected in Carlow/Kilkenny despite 33% of votes going to women candidates. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR

A local Dáil Deputy says she’s had to ask the Minister for Mental Health to try and arrange a meeting with management at St Luke’s Department of Psychiatry.

Kathleen Funchion says she’s been trying since February to meet with them but has gotten nowhere.

There have been a number of reports from the Department of patients having to sleep on make-shift beds and couches because of over-crowding there.

Speaking to KCLR News, Deputy Funchion says it’s disgraceful that she’s had to get the Minister to try and arrange a meeting.

