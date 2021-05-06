KCLR 17 years broadcasting to Carlow and Kilkenny today

Kilkenny Carlow Local Radio is 17 years on air today.

We’ve been broadcasting into your homes, workplaces and cars via your wireless, mobile phone and computer since May 6, 2004.

Our crew works in the studio but also out across the two counties as much as possible doing the best we can to inform and entertain.

And you’ve been sharing your topics and talents with us during that time but most importantly you’ve leant us your ears.

So from all of us, thank you for choosing local and choosing radio.