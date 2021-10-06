KCLR among the nominees for Carlow Business Awards

The nominees for the Carlow Chamber Business Awards have been revealed.

Several local companies and individuals have made the shortlist for the upcoming event including KCLR.

Your local station has been shortlisted for the Business Supporting Community Award and Best Online Presence while KCLR Live producer Ethna Quirke is in the running for Employee of the Year.

You can check out the full list of nominees here.

Prizes will be handed out in 19 different categories at three different venues this year.

The ceremony will happen simultaneously on Thursday 11th November in Ballykealey House, The Lord Bagenal Inn and the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber commented “Hosting the event simultaneously places extra challenges for all, however we are confident that it will provide for a unique ceremony, allowing loads of space for attendees in each venue to enjoy the evening and not feel crowded”