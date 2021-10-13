KCLR Live: Budget Special: Wednesday 13th October, 2021

On today’s show,

Gemma Deegan tells KCLR Live about her terrifying experience last night – fireworks put through her letterbox,

We have our Live Panel – Gerry Farrell of Castle View Financial Services, CEO Annette Fox of Carlow County Development Partnership and Joe McKeown, President of the INTO,

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar answers questions from Local Interest Groups on Budget 2022.

Minister Malcolm Noonan, Deputy Kathleen Funchion and Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor give their reactions.

Listen Back Here: