KCLR Live: A local mother whose daughter died of cervical cancer 5 years ago is questioning why the HSE wants to compensate her.

A local mother whose daughter died of cervical cancer 5 years ago is questioning why the HSE wants to compensate her.

Marian McDonalds daughter Amy was diagnosed with cancer in February 2013 while in hospital for a procedure. She’d had a smear test the previous month but never actually got the results. However because her cancer was diagnosed so soon a review found no adverse effects. Marians issue now is that she has been visited by a care team from the HSE following up with them after the review. Listen Back Below: