Tuesday 8th October 2019

Kilkenny Manager Brian Cody says Michael Dempsey’s departure is a huge loss.

The move hasn’t been confirmed yet however Michael and Derek Lyng will leave the backroom team with DJ Carey rumoured to be coming on board.

Brian says Mick Dempsey has brought so much to the county over the years.

Our reporter Lynda Mooney caught up with Brian Cody, listen back below..