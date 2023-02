KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, we’re live from Tyndall College in Carlow, celebrating 10 years since the Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board was established. KCETB are marking the occasion with a week-long celebration of heroes and learners, showcasing the services it offers to 15,000 students each year across Kilkenny and Carlow, including music education through Music Generation, 13 post-primary schools, and two colleges of further education.