Wife, Mother, Teaching Principal, INTO activist, Fianna Fáil member and daughter of Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor talks to us about being a TD’s daughter – the on and offline abuse targeting female politicians and we’ll find out if, as a member of the Fianna Fail party, Hazel herself has any political aspirations.

Later, Eimear chats with Andrew McGuinness, FF Party Whip in Kilkenny about concerns raised about attracting new Fianna Fail candidates and the outlook for the county.