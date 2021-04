Yesterday’s announcement that Kilkenny’s Smithwick’s Experience won’t be reopening came as a tragic shock to many.

Among thsoe left by reeling by the news are Mayor John Coonan, Cathaoirleach Andrew Mc Guinness and former Kilkenny Chamber President Donie Butler.

They shared their disappointment with the loss of this key part of Kilkenny’s tourist offering with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin;