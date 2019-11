On part 2 of todays show Eimear chatted with Patricia Keane from Top Hat Kilkenny, Carlow weatherman Alan O’Reilly with the latest forecasts, Former Carlow Football coach Stephen Poacher with current Football Manager Turlough O’Brien, and Fridays Panel consisted of Seamus Nugent of Kilkenny Sports and Recreational Partnership, Francis Nesbitt from Croan Cottages and Petmania’s Deirdre Wall….