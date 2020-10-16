KCLR Live: Friday 16 October 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe talks about Budget 2021 and Carlow Kilkenny projects.

Kilkenny Caithaoirleach Andrew McGuinness responds to Cllr David Fitzgerald’s criticism of his comments on new Covid restrictions.

Dementia nurse Mary Hickey discusses the power of words when discussing the condition.

Part Two:

Alan O Reilly from Carlow Weather gives us the heads up for the weekend.

Dr Mary Kane discusses children and anxiety.

Cllr Willie Quinn talks about the fireworks ban in Borris.

Andy Barcoe describes what he saw in the sky this week.

We hear from a special nurse who sings to ICU patients.