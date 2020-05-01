KCLR Live Friday 1st May 2020 (Full Show)

On the show today….

PART ONE

Sexologist Emily Power Smith talks about love in the lockdown

Shawna Scott runs Sex Siopa and tells Eimear that business is booming.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answers listeners medical questions.

Psychologist Peadar Maxwell gives insight into screen time.

PART TWO

Alan O Reilly from Carlow Weather tells us what’s in store.

Paddy Byrne of Xenon Fire and Security talks about Fever Defense.

We hold the Great KCLR Live Bake Off quiz to determine this week’s winner.

Live from homes and cars across the country, we bring you our Friday Panel.r.

