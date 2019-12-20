KCLR Live : Friday 20th December 2019 (Part 2)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. Some of our guests today included:

Carlow Town CFR PRO Pauric Ahern, Counrty Music Star Nathan Carter ahead of his Lyrath Hotel concert on the 27th December, Carlow Weather man ALan O’Reilly told us what to expect for the weekend and our Friday panel of Cllr Pat O’Neill, Teac Toms Angela Hayes and Furniture and Designs Teresa Mullins reviewed the days newspapers and lots lots more…