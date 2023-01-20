KCLR LIVE: Friday 20th January 2023

Friday on KCLR LIVE;

Last night, Councillor Eugene McGuinness’ property was damaged, in what he has described as “an attack on democracy”.

Shane McCarthy CEO of the Grassroots Gazette and campaign spokesperson

Jockey Danny Mullins on kicking off the ‘HAY’ How Are Ya Mental Health Campaign promoting mental health awareness in the equine community.

Sinn Fein’s Kathleen Funchion tells KCLR Live about the crisis in Carlow Children’s Disability Network Team.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather tells us what’s in store for the weekend.

Emma and Martin with us here in KCLR for the last 2 weeks on a Learning Waves internship, headed down to MacDonagh Station here in Kilkenny to find out what commuters think of our local train services.

Deputy John McGuinness, John Duggan, CEO Loanitt and Councillor Maria Dollard join Eimear for this week’s Friday Panel.

All this and much more!