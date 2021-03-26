KCLR Live: Friday, 26th March, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Tony Delaney, Deputy Commissioner with the Data Protection Commission discusses the legalities surrounding CCTV and responds to last night’s RTE Investigates programme.

Dr. Conor O’Toole of the ESRI discusses the economic fall out of the pandemic,

Superintendent Aidan Brennan tells us about an illegal house party in Carlow overnight, the theft of four breeding bitches and 16 pups also in Carlow yesterday evening and advises KCLR Live listener’s on National Slow Down Day and the Garda Youth Awards,

“Murder She Wrote” fan and KCLR Live listener Eileen Quinlan in Urlingford reminisces on her meeting with Angela Lansbury,

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly tells us what’s in store for our weekend weather,

Listener Pat Coughlin discusses problems with vaccine rollout,

And,

Travel expert Eoghan Corry, Green Party Councillor Maria Dollard and Catherine Healy of Crown Hair and Beauty join Eimear on the Friday Panel, for a look back at the stories making headlines this week.