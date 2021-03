20 dogs have been stolen from a Carlow breeder overnight.

Four breeding bitches and 16 pups, all of substantial value, were taken from the premises in Rathrush, Ballon at approximately 9.20pm on Thursday.

The dogs were cocker spaniels, cavaliers and cockapoos.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who’s offered these pups for sale, is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station