Eimear Ní Bhraonáin talks to Alan O’Reilly from CarlowWeather.com to find out if the heatwave will return for the bank holiday weekend. She also hears complaints about how the annual cemetery Mass at St Rioch’s didn’t go ahead last night much to the disappointment of locals. Lots more including your calls, comments, texts and our regular Friday panel with thanks to DNG Ella Dunphy.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/kclr-live-friday-3rd-august-2018-part-two