Eimear Ní Bhraonáin was joined in studio by four Kilkenny women hoping to be the 2019 Rose of Tralee!

Listen back to her chat with contenders Jacinta Murray, Sinead Boyd, Brid Barron and our very own producer Lynda Mooney.

KCLR will be cheering on Lynda and the girls this Saturday (6th April) at the selections in the Ormonde Hotel.