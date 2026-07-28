Gardaí are appealing for information after two vehicles were broken into at two local hotel.

The incidents occurred at the Hoban Hotel and Hotel Kilkenny overnight on Monday last.

Workers’ tools were stolen from one of the vehicles.

Anyone who was in the area around midnight, particularly on the Ring Road, is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

Sergeant Eddie Brennan is Crime Prevention Officer with Kilkenny Gardaí: “What we’re looking for specifically is a grey-coloured vehicle we believe is connected with them, and we’re just wondering if anyone is in the area, they may have some information, they may have been driving at that time, or they may have been staying in local hotels and noticed something a little bit suspicious or out of the ordinary.”

“Any information they have, we’d like them to come to Kilkenny Garda Station or contact Kilkenny Garda Station with that information, and we’ll follow up on it.”

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