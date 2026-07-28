The woodpecker has become plentiful again in Ireland and in Carlow in particular, as noticed by Tullow Municipal District Cathaoirleach Charlie Murphy.

Councillor Murphy made this observation during a discussion about Carlow County Council’s Draft Biodiversity Plan at the Council’s July meeting.

The Councillor believes that the local woodpecker has enjoyed such a resurgence as a result of people’s reluctance to interfere with wildlife.

“In fairness people have come around to live and let live and leave them alone”.

“People like to see them, they like to hear them and there is a sort of leave them alone attitude there”.

Councillor Murphy also warned that though the comeback is welcome, more needs to be done to preserve the broader resurgence of wildlife and biodiversity in Carlow.

“I don’t know if we’re going to really get biodiversity back by the way we’re going on, doing little pieces here and little pieces there. We need bigger tracks of land to do it”.

“But, if we’re going to do that we have to pay the owners, whoever they are”.

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