Dog training expert, Samantha Rawson is talking about bonding with your dog today on “It’s A Dog’s Life”.

Samantha says bonding is the key to your dog’s response to training. Find out how to build that bond and motivate even stubborn dogs.

We also find out about Pups in the Park, Ireland’s dog-friendly festival taking place in Malahide Castle and Gardens. Listen back for a discount code for KCLR Listeners.