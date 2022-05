Jenny Robotham has been battling cancer and is now set to take part in the 100km across 30 days in June.

She works at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home and our Edwina Grace visited there to find out what her colleagues and residents think of her and how they’re supporting her.

Hear their lovely comments and Jenny’s reaction to the surprise when she joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live.